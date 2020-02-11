Eastern Airways/flyBe opens additional Teesside routes in Mar/Apr 2020

Eastern Airways last week opened reservation for additional routes from Teesside, gradually introduced in March and April 2020. Planned schedule as follows.



Teesside – Belfast City eff 09MAR20 6 weekly Embraer ERJ145 (Jetstream J41 from 27APR20, schedule below)

BE7744 MME1415 – 1515BHD J41 x6

BE7745 BHD1545 – 1645MME J41 x6



Teesside – Dublin eff 09MAR20 6 weekly Embraer ERJ145 (Saab2000 from 27APR20, schedule below)

BE7766 MME1330 – 1435DUB S20 127

BE7766 MME1415 – 1520DUB S20 34

BE7766 MME1955 – 2100DUB S20 5



BE7765 DUB1515 – 1620MME S20 127

BE7765 DUB1600 – 1705MME S20 34

BE7765 DUB2135 – 2240MME S20 5



Teesside – London City eff 27APR20 up to 2 daily Saab 2000

BE7710 MME0745 – 0910LCY S20 x567

BE7714 MME1440 – 1600LCY S20 5

BE7716 MME1740 – 1900LCY S20 x56



BE7711 LCY0940 – 1050MME S20 x567

BE7715 LCY1630 – 1740MME S20 5

BE7717 LCY1930 – 2040MME S20 x56



Teesside – Southampton eff 09MAR20 up to 2 daily Embraer ERJ145/Jetstream J41 (Jetstream J41 only from 27APR20, schedule below)

BE7720 MME0700 – 0820SOU J41 x567

BE7724 MME1345 – 1505SOU J41 7

BE7726 MME1615 – 1735SOU J41 5

BE7733 MME1715 – 1835SOU J41 x567



BE7732 SOU0930 – 1050MME J41 x567

BE7727 SOU1810 – 1930MME J41 5

BE7727 SOU1910 – 2030MME J41 x56