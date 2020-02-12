Turkish Airlines extends Newark schedule into W20

Turkish Airlines in recent schedule update extended Istanbul – Newark schedule into winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20. The Star Alliance carrier plans to resume this route on 25MAY20, with Airbus A330-300 aircraft operates 1 daily.
Following schedule is effective 01NOV20 – 13MAR21.
TK029 IST1850 – 2220EWR 333 D
TK030 EWR0015 – 1810IST 333 D
