Delta Air Lines yesterday expanded codeshare partnership with Vietnam Airlines, as DL-coded flight numbers begins to appear on Vietnam Airlines service between Hanoi and Tokyo. From 12FEB20, planned new codeshare routes include the following.
DELTA operated by Vietnam Airlines
Hanoi – Tokyo Haneda
Hanoi – Tokyo Narita
Delta / Vietnam Airlines expands codeshare service from mid-Feb 2020
Posted
Delta Air Lines yesterday expanded codeshare partnership with Vietnam Airlines, as DL-coded flight numbers begins to appear on Vietnam Airlines service between Hanoi and Tokyo. From 12FEB20, planned new codeshare routes include the following.