Virgin Atlantic in winter 2020/21 season is increasing London Heathrow – Havana service, with the addition of 3rd weekly flight. The new flight operates with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, instead of Airbus A330-300. Schedule from 25OCT20 as follows.
VS147 LHR1225 – 1750HAV 789 7
VS147 LHR1230 – 1800HAV 333 26
VS148 HAV2005 – 1020+1LHR 333 26
VS148 HAV2150 – 1200+1LHR 789 7
Virgin Atlantic increases Havana service in W20
