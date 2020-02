Various Foreign carriers Iran service update as of 24FEB20

Various foreign carriers since Monday (24FEB20) gradually cancelled or closed reservation for service to Iran, due to recent Covid-19 development. This post includes update from flydubai, Oman Air, Pegasus, SalamAir and Turkish Airlines, as these carriers already announced or filed changes in the reservation system.

flydubai

Reservation closed for travel 25FEB20 – 31MAR20

Dubai – Isfahan 3 weekly

Dubai – Lar 3 weekly

Dubai – Mashhad 1 daily

Dubai – Shiraz 3 weekly



flydubai continues to operate Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini service.

Oman Air

Muscat – Tehran Imam Khomeini 24FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily service cancelled

Pegasus

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Tehran Imam Khomeini 24FEB20 – 11MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

SalamAir

Muscat – Tehran Imam Khomeini 6 weekly service cancelled from 24FEB20 until further notice

Turkish Airlines

Following service cancelled 24FEB20 – 10MAR20

Istanbul – Isfahan 1 daily (Reservation suspended 11MAR20 – 24APR20)

Istanbul – Mashhad 1 daily (Reservation suspended on 11MAR20)

Istanbul – Shiraz 6 weekly (Reservation suspended on 11MAR20)

Istanbul – Tabriz 5 weekly



Turkish Airlines service on Istanbul – Tehran Imam Khomeini is normal, however reservation is suspended for travel up to 11MAR20.



Kuwait Airways' service changes has been covered in earlier post.