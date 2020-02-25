FlyErbil March 2020 Network additions

Iraqi carrier FlyErbil in March 2020 plans to add 3 routes, including a service resumption. Planned operation as follows.
Erbil – Cologne eff 05MAR20 Service resumption, 1 weekly (schedule from 02APR20)
UBD435 EBL0630 – 1000CGN 320 4
UBD436 CGN1100 – 1745EBL 320 4
Erbil – Copenhagen eff 17MAR20 1 weekly (schedule from 31MAR20; No operations 05MAY20 – 19MAY20)
UBD431 EBL0900 – 1300CPH 320 2
UBD432 CPH1415 – 2015EBL 320 2
Sulaymaniyah – Dusseldorf eff 12MAR20 1 weekly (schedule from 02APR20)
UBD537 ISU0900 – 1300DUS 320 4
UBD538 DUS1415 – 2015ISU 320 4
