Wizz Air March 2020 Italy service changes as of 27FEB20

Wizz Air on Wednesday (27FEB20) filed service changes to Italy, for the period of 11MAR20 to 02APR20. During this period, the airline is reducing operations from 270-280 weekly flights to approximately 112. The airline's reservation system on its website has started showing decreased flights (available for booking), as Reuters on 27FEB20 reported the airline's service reduction.
Bari – Bucharest 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly
Bari – Budapest 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 5 weekly (7 weekly from 25MAR20) to 2 weekly
Bari – Cluj 15MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Bari – Krakow 14MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Bari – Kutaisi 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Bari – Prague 15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Bari – Sofia 15MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (no flights displayed week of 23MAR20)
Bari – Riga 14MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Bari – Timisoara 17MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Bari – Vienna 13MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly
Bari – Warsaw Chopin 14MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Bari – Wroclaw 10MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (Due to season adjustment, the airline displays 2 weekly for week of 23MAR20)
Bologna – Bucharest 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 6 to 2 weekly
Bologna – Budapest 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Bologna – Chisinau 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Bologna – Cluj 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly
Bologna – Craiova 11MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Bologna – Iasi 13MAR20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Bologna – Kutaisi 17MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Bologna – Sofia 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Bologna – Suceava 11MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Bologna – Timisoara 15MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Catania – Bucharest 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly
Catania – Budapest 14MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 weekly (3 from 25MAR20) to 1 weekly
Catania – Katowice 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Catania – Krakow 13MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Catania – Sofia 12MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Catania – Vienna 14MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Catania – Warsaw Chopin 14MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Milan Bergamo – Bucharest 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly
Milan Bergamo – Chisinau 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly
Milan Bergamo – Cluj 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
Milan Bergamo – Craiova 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 weekly (5 from 19MAR20) to 2 weekly
Milan Bergamo – Iasi 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 weekly (5 from 19MAR20) to 2 weekly
Milan Bergamo – Katowice14MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Milan Bergamo – Sofia 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
Milan Bergamo – Suceava 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 weekly (5 from 19MAR20) to 2 weekly
Milan Bergamo – Timisoara 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly
Milan Bergamo – Varna 14MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Milan Bergamo – Warsaw Chopin12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Budapest 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 13 to 4 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Kutaisi 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Podgorica 15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Vienna 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 6 to 2 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Vilnius 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly
Naples – Bucharest 14MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (Due to season adjustment, the airline displays 2 weekly for the week of 23MAR20)
Naples – Budapest 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly
Naples – Sofia 13MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Naples – Vienna 12MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly
Pisa – Bucharest 14MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Rome Ciampino – Bucharest 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 10 to 3 weekly
Rome Ciampino – Cluj 13MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly
Rome Ciampino – Craiova 14MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Rome Ciampino – Iasi 12MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Rome Ciampino – Katowice 15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Rome Ciampino – Suceava 14MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Rome Ciampino – Timisoara 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly
Rome Fiumcino – Budapest 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 7 weekly (9 from 25MAR20) to 2 weekly
Rome Fiumcino – Chisinau 12MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly
Rome Fiumcino – Krakow 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly
Rome Fiumcino – Kutaisi 15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Rome Fiumcino – Vienna 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 9 to 4 weekly
Rome Fiumcino – Warsaw Chopin 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 6 weekly (7 from 17MAR20) to 2 weekly
Turin – Bucharest 14MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Turin – Chisinau 14MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Turin – Warsaw Seasonal 1 weekly service operates until 07MAR20, 3 weeks earlier than planned
Venice Treviso – Bucharest 12FEB20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 6 to 2 weekly (Due to seasonal adjustment, the airline displays 3 weekly for the week of 23MAR20)
Venice Treviso – Chisinau 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 weekly (5 from 29MAR20) to 2 weekly
Venice Treviso – Cluj 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Venice Treviso – Iasi 14MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Venice Treviso – Timisoara 15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
Verona – Chisinau 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Verona – Warsaw Seasonal 1 weekly service operates until 07MA20, 3 weeks earlier than planned
Following service unchanged:
Alghero – Bucharest 1 weekly
Catania – Iasi 1 weekly (Due to season adjustment, the airline displays no flight for week of 23MAR20)
Milan Malpensa – Debrecen 2 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Ohrid 2 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Skopje 2 weekly
Rome Ciampino – Skopje 2 weekly
Venice Treviso – Skopje 2 weekly
Wizz Air March 2020 Italy service changes as of 27FEB20
