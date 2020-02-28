Wizz Air March 2020 Italy service changes as of 27FEB20

Wizz Air on Wednesday (27FEB20) filed service changes to Italy, for the period of 11MAR20 to 02APR20. During this period, the airline is reducing operations from 270-280 weekly flights to approximately 112. The airline's reservation system on its website has started showing decreased flights (available for booking), as Reuters on 27FEB20 reported the airline's service reduction.



Bari – Bucharest 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Bari – Budapest 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 5 weekly (7 weekly from 25MAR20) to 2 weekly

Bari – Cluj 15MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bari – Krakow 14MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bari – Kutaisi 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bari – Prague 15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bari – Sofia 15MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (no flights displayed week of 23MAR20)

Bari – Riga 14MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bari – Timisoara 17MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bari – Vienna 13MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly

Bari – Warsaw Chopin 14MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bari – Wroclaw 10MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (Due to season adjustment, the airline displays 2 weekly for week of 23MAR20)

Bologna – Bucharest 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 6 to 2 weekly

Bologna – Budapest 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bologna – Chisinau 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Bologna – Cluj 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

Bologna – Craiova 11MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Bologna – Iasi 13MAR20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bologna – Kutaisi 17MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bologna – Sofia 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Bologna – Suceava 11MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Bologna – Timisoara 15MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Catania – Bucharest 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

Catania – Budapest 14MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 weekly (3 from 25MAR20) to 1 weekly

Catania – Katowice 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Catania – Krakow 13MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Catania – Sofia 12MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Catania – Vienna 14MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Catania – Warsaw Chopin 14MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Bucharest 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Chisinau 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Cluj 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Craiova 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 weekly (5 from 19MAR20) to 2 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Iasi 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 weekly (5 from 19MAR20) to 2 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Katowice14MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Sofia 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Suceava 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 weekly (5 from 19MAR20) to 2 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Timisoara 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Varna 14MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Milan Bergamo – Warsaw Chopin12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Budapest 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 13 to 4 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Kutaisi 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Podgorica 15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Vienna 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 6 to 2 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Vilnius 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Naples – Bucharest 14MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (Due to season adjustment, the airline displays 2 weekly for the week of 23MAR20)

Naples – Budapest 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

Naples – Sofia 13MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Naples – Vienna 12MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

Pisa – Bucharest 14MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Bucharest 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 10 to 3 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Cluj 13MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Craiova 14MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Iasi 12MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Katowice 15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Suceava 14MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Timisoara 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

Rome Fiumcino – Budapest 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 7 weekly (9 from 25MAR20) to 2 weekly

Rome Fiumcino – Chisinau 12MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Rome Fiumcino – Krakow 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly

Rome Fiumcino – Kutaisi 15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Rome Fiumcino – Vienna 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 9 to 4 weekly

Rome Fiumcino – Warsaw Chopin 12MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 6 weekly (7 from 17MAR20) to 2 weekly

Turin – Bucharest 14MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Turin – Chisinau 14MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Turin – Warsaw Seasonal 1 weekly service operates until 07MAR20, 3 weeks earlier than planned

Venice Treviso – Bucharest 12FEB20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 6 to 2 weekly (Due to seasonal adjustment, the airline displays 3 weekly for the week of 23MAR20)

Venice Treviso – Chisinau 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 weekly (5 from 29MAR20) to 2 weekly

Venice Treviso – Cluj 13MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Venice Treviso – Iasi 14MAR20 – 03APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Venice Treviso – Timisoara 15MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Verona – Chisinau 11MAR20 – 02APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Verona – Warsaw Seasonal 1 weekly service operates until 07MA20, 3 weeks earlier than planned



Following service unchanged:

Alghero – Bucharest 1 weekly

Catania – Iasi 1 weekly (Due to season adjustment, the airline displays no flight for week of 23MAR20)

Milan Malpensa – Debrecen 2 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Ohrid 2 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Skopje 2 weekly

Rome Ciampino – Skopje 2 weekly

Venice Treviso – Skopje 2 weekly