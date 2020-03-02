American carriers cancels Milan service in Mar/Apr 2020

American carriers during the weekend of 01MAR20 gradually cancelled service to Milan, due to current Covid-19 situation. Planned cancellation as of 02MAR20 as follows.
American Airlines
Miami – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 24APR20 1 daily cancelled
New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 24APR20 1 daily cancelled
Delta
New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 03MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
United
Newark – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 14MAR20 1 daily cancelled
