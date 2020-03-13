Finnair temporary cancels US / India service from mid-March to mid-April 2020

Finnair on Thursday (12MAR20) announced cancellations for service to the US and India. For flights to/from India, service will be cancelled from 15MAR20 to 14APR20, while US service will be cancelled from 19MAR20 to 12APR20 (Helsinki departure).



Following is a list of affected routes with corresponding frequencies for the week of 15MAR20 (data as of 08MAR20).



Helsinki – Delhi 7 weekly

Helsinki – Los Angeles 3 weekly

Helsinki – Miami 3 weekly

Helsinki – New York JFK 7 weekly