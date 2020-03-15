British Airways 17MAR20 – 16APR20 US Inventory update as of 0600GMT 15MAR20

British Airways in the last 12 hours filed inventory changes for service to the US, as the US expands travel restrictions to the UK and Ireland, starting Tuesday 17MAR20. Following routes is closed for reservation, as of 0600GMT 15MAR20.



London Gatwick – Las Vegas 17MAR20 – 16APR20 3-6 weekly

London Gatwick – Orlando 17MAR20 – 16APR20 7-14 weekly

London Gatwick – Tampa 17MAR20 – 16APR20 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Austin 17MAR20 – 16APR20 1 daily

London Heathrow – Baltimore/Washington 17MAR20 – 16APR20 1 daily

London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare 17MAR20 – 16APR20 2 daily

London Heathrow – Denver 17MAR20 – 16APR20 1 daily

London Heathrow – Houston 17MAR20 – 16APR20 12-14 weekly

London Heathrow – Las Vegas 17MAR20 – 16APR20 1 daily

London Heathrow – Nashville 17MAR20 – 16APR20 5-7 weekly

London Heathrow – New Orleans 17MAR20 – 16APR20 5-6 weekly

London Heathrow – Philadelphia 17MAR20 – 16APR20 10-12 weekly

London Heathrow – Phoenix 17MAR20 – 16APR20 1 daily

London Heathrow – Pittsburgh 17MAR20 – 16APR20 4 weekly

London Heathrow – San Diego 17MAR20 – 16APR20 1 daily

London Heathrow – San Jose CA 17MAR20 – 16APR20 1 daily



For the moment, BA service to following cities remain open for reservation, however there may be frequency adjustment: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York JFK, Newark, Seattle and Washington Dulles.



The airline’s seasonal London Heathrow – Charleston SC service currently still accepts reservation for the period 29MAR20 – 16APR20. Further changes remain possible.