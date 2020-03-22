Korean Air April 2020 International operations as of 22MAR20

Korean Air in the last few days further revised planned international service for the month of April 2020 (29MAR20 – 25APR20), which sees the Skyteam member operates service to 18 destinations (16 by mid-April 2020).



Following operation is based on GDS listing as of 1100GMT 22MAR20, which sees the airline operates up to 90 weekly departures from Seoul Incheon, compared to 676 (week of 05APR20, OAG schedules as of 23FEB20).



Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 4 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 2 daily 777-300ER (selected dates -300)

Seoul Incheon – Cebu 3 weekly 737-900ER (cancelled 08APR20 – 30APR20)

Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou 4 weekly 737-900ER

Seoul Incheon – Honolulu 3 weekly A330-200

Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 1 daily 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Manila 1 daily A330-300

Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 3 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 4 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Shenyang 4 weekly 737-900ER

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita – Honolulu 1 daily A330-200 (-300 from 29MAR20 to 04APR20)

Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar 6 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 weekly 787-9 (Cancelled 03APR20 – 30APR20)

Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 3 weekly 777-300ER



The airline has cancelled the rest of service to 30APR20 (except North America until 25APR20 and various dates for Japan). Further changes remain highly possible.