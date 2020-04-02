Emirates resumes limited passenger flights 06APR20 – 19APR20

Emirates today (02APR20) filed limited schedule for its passenger operation, for the period of 06APR20 – 19APR20. The airline will initially offer 5 European routes on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Due to current condition, the airline will only operate passenger flights on outbound, as it does not have traffic rights from Europe to Dubai.



Dubai – Brussels 07APR20 – 18APR20 3 weekly 777-300ER

EK183 DXB1010 – 1515BRU 77W 246

EK184 BRU1715 – 0150+1DXB 77W 246



Dubai – Frankfurt 07APR20 – 18APR20 3 weekly 777-300ER

EK087 DXB1040 – 1520FRA 77W 246

EK088 ZRH1720 – 0140+1DXB 77W 246



Dubai – London Heathrow 07APR20 – 19APR20 4 weekly 777-300ER

EK029 DXB0940 – 1425LHR 77W x136

EK030 LHR1650 – 0245+1DXB 77W x136



Dubai – Paris 08APR20 – 19APR20 3 weekly 777-300ER

EK073 DXB1010 – 1520CDG 77W 357

EK074 CDG1720 – 0205+1DXB 77W 357



Dubai – Zurich 07APR20 – 18APR20 3 weekly 777-300ER

EK087 DXB1040 – 1520ZRH 77W 246

EK088 ZRH1720 – 0140+1DXB 77W 246



Operational schedule is pending for the period between 20APR20 and 30APR20. As of last week, Emirates intends to gradually resume passenger service from 01MAY20.