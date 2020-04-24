Delta in the last few days filed inventory changes for service to Europe and Israel, as the Skyteam member closed reservation on various routes, for travel on/after 02JUN20. Delta’s current interim schedule for International service is currently updated until 01/02JUN20. Further changes likely in the next few days.
Following routes no longer available for reservation for summer season, as of 0955GMT 24APR20:
Atlanta – Barcelona 1 daily
Atlanta – Dublin 1 daily
Atlanta – Madrid 1 daily
Atlanta – Milan Malpensa 1 daily
Atlanta – Rome 2 daily
Atlanta – Venice 1 daily
Atlanta – Zurich 1 daily
Boston – Dublin 1 daily
Boston – Lisbon 1 daily
Boston – London Gatwick 1 daily
Boston – Manchester 1 daily
Boston – Rome 1 daily
Detroit – Munich 1 daily
Detroit – Rome 1 daily
Indianapolis – Paris CDG 1 daily
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily
New York JFK – Berlin Tegel 1 daily
New York JFK – Copenhagen 1 daily
New York JFK – Glasgow 1 daily
New York JFK – Nice 1 daily
New York JFK – Prague 1 daily
New York JFK – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily
New York JFK – Shannon 1 daily
New York JFK – Venice 1 daily
Orlando – Amsterdam 1 daily
Portland OR – London Heathrow 1 daily
Salt Lake City – London Heathrow 1 daily
Salt Lake City – Paris CDG 1 daily
Tampa – Amsterdam 1 daily
Selected frequencies open for reservation on/after 02JUN20:
Detroit – London Heathrow 1 of 2 daily
New York JFK – Athens 1 of 2 daily
New York JFK – London Heathrow 2 of 3 daily
New York JFK – Tel Aviv 7 of 11 weekly
Delta S20 Europe / Israel inventory adjustment as of 0955GMT 24APR20
Posted
Delta in the last few days filed inventory changes for service to Europe and Israel, as the Skyteam member closed reservation on various routes, for travel on/after 02JUN20. Delta’s current interim schedule for International service is currently updated until 01/02JUN20. Further changes likely in the next few days.