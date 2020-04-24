Delta S20 Europe / Israel inventory adjustment as of ﻿0955GMT 24APR20

Delta in the last few days filed inventory changes for service to Europe and Israel, as the Skyteam member closed reservation on various routes, for travel on/after 02JUN20. Delta’s current interim schedule for International service is currently updated until 01/02JUN20. Further changes likely in the next few days.



Following routes no longer available for reservation for summer season, as of 0955GMT 24APR20:

Atlanta – Barcelona 1 daily

Atlanta – Dublin 1 daily

Atlanta – Madrid 1 daily

Atlanta – Milan Malpensa 1 daily

Atlanta – Rome 2 daily

Atlanta – Venice 1 daily

Atlanta – Zurich 1 daily

Boston – Dublin 1 daily

Boston – Lisbon 1 daily

Boston – London Gatwick 1 daily

Boston – Manchester 1 daily

Boston – Rome 1 daily

Detroit – Munich 1 daily

Detroit – Rome 1 daily

Indianapolis – Paris CDG 1 daily

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily

New York JFK – Berlin Tegel 1 daily

New York JFK – Copenhagen 1 daily

New York JFK – Glasgow 1 daily

New York JFK – Nice 1 daily

New York JFK – Prague 1 daily

New York JFK – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily

New York JFK – Shannon 1 daily

New York JFK – Venice 1 daily

Orlando – Amsterdam 1 daily

Portland OR – London Heathrow 1 daily

Salt Lake City – London Heathrow 1 daily

Salt Lake City – Paris CDG 1 daily

Tampa – Amsterdam 1 daily



Selected frequencies open for reservation on/after 02JUN20:

Detroit – London Heathrow 1 of 2 daily

New York JFK – Athens 1 of 2 daily

New York JFK – London Heathrow 2 of 3 daily

New York JFK – Tel Aviv 7 of 11 weekly