Delta S20 Europe / Israel inventory adjustment as of 0955GMT 24APR20

Delta in the last few days filed inventory changes for service to Europe and Israel, as the Skyteam member closed reservation on various routes, for travel on/after 02JUN20. Delta’s current interim schedule for International service is currently updated until 01/02JUN20. Further changes likely in the next few days.



Following routes no longer available for reservation for summer season, as of 0955GMT 24APR20:

Atlanta – Barcelona 1 daily

Atlanta – Dublin 1 daily

Atlanta – Madrid 1 daily

Atlanta – Milan Malpensa 1 daily

Atlanta – Rome 2 daily

Atlanta – Venice 1 daily

Atlanta – Zurich 1 daily

Boston – Dublin 1 daily

Boston – Lisbon 1 daily

Boston – London Gatwick 1 daily

Boston – Manchester 1 daily

Boston – Rome 1 daily

Detroit – Munich 1 daily

Detroit – Rome 1 daily

Indianapolis – Paris CDG 1 daily

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily

New York JFK – Berlin Tegel 1 daily

New York JFK – Copenhagen 1 daily

New York JFK – Glasgow 1 daily

New York JFK – Nice 1 daily

New York JFK – Prague 1 daily

New York JFK – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily

New York JFK – Shannon 1 daily

New York JFK – Venice 1 daily

Orlando – Amsterdam 1 daily

Portland OR – London Heathrow 1 daily

Salt Lake City – London Heathrow 1 daily

Salt Lake City – Paris CDG 1 daily

Tampa – Amsterdam 1 daily



Selected frequencies open for reservation on/after 02JUN20:

Detroit – London Heathrow 1 of 2 daily

New York JFK – Athens 1 of 2 daily

New York JFK – London Heathrow 2 of 3 daily

New York JFK – Tel Aviv 7 of 11 weekly