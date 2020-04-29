Jetstar Asia earlier this month announced the extension of its interim schedule. Commenced since 21APR20, the interim schedule sees the airline operating 5 weekly round-trip flights until 19MAY20. Planned operation as follows.
Singapore – Bangkok 2 weekly
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly
Singapore – Manila 1 weekly
Jetstar Asia extends interim schedule to 19MAY20
