Jetstar Asia extends interim schedule to 19MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Jetstar Asia earlier this month announced the extension of its interim schedule. Commenced since 21APR20, the interim schedule sees the airline operating 5 weekly round-trip flights until 19MAY20. Planned operation as follows.

Singapore – Bangkok 2 weekly
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly
Singapore – Manila 1 weekly

