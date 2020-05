Thai Smile S20 planned operation as of 03MAY20

Thai Smile in recent schedule update filed planned summer 2020 network, as the airline plans to resume service on 01JUN20. Planned operation as of 03MAY20 as follows.



Domestic

Bangkok – Chiang Mai eff 01JUN20 1 daily (5 daily from 01AUG20)

Bangkok – Chiang Rai eff 01JUN20 1 daily (2 daily from 01AUG20)

Bangkok – Hat Yai eff 01JUN20 1 daily (2 daily from 01JUL20, 4 daily from 01AUG20)

Bangkok – Khon Kaen eff 01JUN20 1 daily (4 daily from 01AUG20)

Bangkok – Krabi eff 01JUN20 1 daily (3 daily from 01AUG20)

Bangkok – Narathiwat eff 01JUN20 1 daily (2 daily from 01AUG20)

Bangkok – Phuket eff 01JUN20 1 daily (4 daily from 01JUL20, 7 daily from 01AUG20)

Bangkok – Surat Thani eff 01JUN20 1 daily (2 daily from 01AUG20)

Bangkok – Ubon Ratchathani eff 01JUN20 1 daily (3 daily from 01AUG20)

Bangkok – Udon Thani eff 01JUN20 1 daily (3 daily from 01AUG20)



International (Reservation not available)

Bangkok – Gaya – Varanasi – Bangkok eff 01OCT20 1 daily

Bangkok – Kaohsiung eff 02AUG20 4 weekly

Bangkok – Kolkata eff 02JUL20 5 weekly

Bangkok – Luang Prabang eff 01JUL20 4 weekly

Bangkok – Mumbai eff 01AUG20 1 daily

Bangkok – Penang eff 01AUG20 2 weekly

Bangkok – Phnom Penh eff 01AUG20 1 daily

Bangkok – Siem Reap eff 01AUG20 1 daily

Bangkok – Vientiane eff 01AUG20 1 daily

Bangkok – Yangon eff 01AUG20 1 daily