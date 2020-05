Thai Lion Air S20 planned operation as of 03MAY20

Thai Lion Air last week resumed operation, initially on selected domestic flights. The airline will gradually restore frequencies on selected domestic routes throughout summer season, while International service tentatively to be resumed from June 2020.



Planned operation as of 03MAY20 as follows.



Domestic

Bangkok Don Mueang – Chiang Mai eff 01MAY20 2 weekly (1 weekly 08JUN20 – 05JUN20, 3 daily from 01JUL20, 25 weekly from 02OCT20)

Bangkok Don Mueang – Chiang Rai eff 01JUL20 1 daily

Bangkok Don Mueang – Hat Yai eff 01MAY20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 04JUN20, 3 daily from 01JUL20)

Bangkok Don Mueang – Khon Kaen eff 05JUN20 2 weekly (2 daily from 01JUL20)

Bangkok Don Mueang – Krabi eff 01AUG20 1 daily

Bangkok Don Mueang – Nakhon Si Thammarat eff 02MAY20 1 weekly (3 weekly from 01JUN20, 3 daily from 01JUL20)

Bangkok Don Mueang – Phuket eff 01JUN20 2 weekly (2 daily from 01JUL20, 3 daily from 01AUG20)

Bangkok Don Mueang – Surat Thani eff 01MAY20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 01JUN20, 6 weekly from 01JUL20, 7 weekly from 02AUG20)

Bangkok Don Mueang – Trang eff 01JUL20 2 daily

Bangkok Don Mueang – Ubon Ratchathani eff 01MAY20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 05JUN20, 3 weekly from 01JUL20, 1 daily from 01AUG20)

Bangkok Don Mueang – Udon Thani eff 01JUL20 3 daily

Chiang Mai – Utapao eff 02OCT20 4 weekly



International

Bangkok Don Mueang – Jakarta eff 04JUN20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 02JUL20)

Bangkok Don Mueang – Kathmandu eff 01JUL20 3 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Singapore eff 01OCT20 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Taipei Taoyuan eff 02JUL20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 05OCT20)