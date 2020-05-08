Bamboo Airways closes Prague reservation in W20

Bamboo Airways in recent days further updated its booking inventory for Hanoi – Prague route. Latest adjustment sees suspension of reservation for entire winter 2020/21 season. Previously, the airline closed reservation for this route until 24OCT20. Reservation for travel on/after 25OCT20 is no longer available.



The airline previously scheduled 2 weekly flights with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. On the airline’s website, the airline only lists schedule for outbound, with remark “sold out. There are no listings on inbound flight.



QH061 HAN0820 – 1600PRG 787 37