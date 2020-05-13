tigerair Taiwan this week announced its planned operation for the month of June 2020, including service resumption to Korea. For the month of June 2020, the airline only schedules 3 weekly flight departures from Taipei.
Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly (Day 3)
Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly (Day 6)
Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly (Day 4)
tigerair Taiwan June 2020 operations as of 12MAY20
