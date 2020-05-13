tigerair Taiwan June 2020 operations as of 12MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

tigerair Taiwan this week announced its planned operation for the month of June 2020, including service resumption to Korea. For the month of June 2020, the airline only schedules 3 weekly flight departures from Taipei.

Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly (Day 3)
Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly (Day 6)
Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly (Day 4)

