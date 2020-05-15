Swiss NS20 Inter-continental operations as of 14MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Swiss International Air Lines in recent schedule update removed 2 long-haul routes. Upon gradual regular service resumption later this summer, the airline is not resuming following routes, as of 14MAY20.

Zurich – Osaka Kansai
Zurich – Washington Dulles

Schedules for both routes are not available in winter 2020/21 and summer 2021 season for the moment. Further changes remain likely.

Separately, based on latest preliminary adjustment as of 14MAY20, the airline plans to resume following Inter-continental routes. Note planned operation may be impacted by ongoing travel restrictions:
Geneva – New York JFK eff 01JUL20
Zurich – Bangkok eff 02JUN20 2 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 15JUN20)
Zurich – Beijing Daxing eff 15JUN20 (Replacing Beijing Capital)
Zurich – Boston eff 01JUL20
Zurich – Cairo eff 01JUL20
Zurich – Chicago O’Hare eff 04JUN20 2 weekly A330/340 (1 daily 777/A330 from 15JUN20, 12 weekly from 01JUL20)
Zurich – Delhi eff 01JUL20
Zurich – Dubai eff 01JUL20
Zurich – Hong Kong eff 02JUN20 2 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 15JUN20)
Zurich – Johannesburg eff 03JUN20 2 weekly A340-300 (1 daily A330/340 from 15JUN20)
Zurich – Los Angeles eff 01JUL20
Zurich – Miami eff 01JUL20
Zurich – Montreal eff 01JUL20
Zurich – Mumbai eff 02JUN20 3 weekly A330-300 ( 1 daily from 13JUN20)
Zurich – Nairobi – Dar es Salaam – Zurich eff 01JUL20
Zurich – New York JFK eff 01JUN20 4 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 15JUN20)
Zurich – Newark 3 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 14JUN20)
Zurich – San Francisco eff 01JUN20 1 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 15JUN20)
Zurich – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 06JUN20 1 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 15JUN20)
Zurich – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 15JUN20
Zurich – Singapore eff 02JUN20 2 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 15JUN20)
Zurich – Tel Aviv eff 15JUN20
Zurich – Tokyo Narita eff 15JUN20

Share this article

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

