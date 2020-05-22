China Southern June 2020 International/Regional operations as of 21MAY20

China Southern this past week announced planned International and regional service for the month of June 2020, maintaining CAAC’s policy on restricting domestic carrier’s International flights, to 1 route per country per week, except cross-strait route.
Note selected International routes already see 1 weekly flight policy being listed until late-August 2020.
Guangzhou – Amsterdam 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Auckland 1 weekly 787-9
Guangzhou – Bangkok 1 weekly A330 (no outbound passenger traffic)
Guangzhou – Dhaka 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Kathmandu 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – London Heathrow 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Los Angeles 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Manila 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Paris CDG 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Guangzhou – Phnom Penh 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Singapore 1 weekly 787-9
Guangzhou – Sydney 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Vancouver 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Vientiane 1 weekly 737-800
Guangzhou – Yangon 1 weekly A321
Shanghai Pu Dong – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily A321
Shenyang – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330
Shenyang – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330
Urumqi – Islamabad 1 weekly
China Southern June 2020 International/Regional operations
