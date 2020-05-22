China Southern June 2020 International/Regional operations as of 21MAY20

China Southern this past week announced planned International and regional service for the month of June 2020, maintaining CAAC’s policy on restricting domestic carrier’s International flights, to 1 route per country per week, except cross-strait route.



Note selected International routes already see 1 weekly flight policy being listed until late-August 2020.



Guangzhou – Amsterdam 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Auckland 1 weekly 787-9

Guangzhou – Bangkok 1 weekly A330 (no outbound passenger traffic)

Guangzhou – Dhaka 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Kathmandu 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – London Heathrow 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Los Angeles 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Manila 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Paris CDG 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Guangzhou – Phnom Penh 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Singapore 1 weekly 787-9

Guangzhou – Sydney 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Vancouver 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Vientiane 1 weekly 737-800

Guangzhou – Yangon 1 weekly A321

Shanghai Pu Dong – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily A321

Shenyang – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330

Shenyang – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330

Urumqi – Islamabad 1 weekly