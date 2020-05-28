Gulf Air June 2020 operations as of 27MAY20

Gulf Air in recent schedule update extended interim schedule into late-June 2020, including service to Europe and The Philippines. Planned operation as of 27MAY20 as follows.



Bahrain – Frankfurt – Paris CDG – Bahrain 1 weekly A320

Bahrain – London Heathrow 3 weekly 787-9

Bahrain – Manila 1 weekly 787-9



The airline is currently displaying regional flights available for reservation for travel from 04JUN20, however this remains subject to change.