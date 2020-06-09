China Airlines to resume Taipei – London Heathrow service in July 2020

China Airlines in July 2020 plans to resume Taipei Taoyuan – London Heathrow route, where the airline initially schedules 1 weekly flight. This service will replace London Gatwick until 24OCT20, based on current listing.



From 03JUL20 to 31JUL20, service operates once weekly with A350-900XWB.



CI081 TPE0920 – 1630LHR 359 5

CI082 LHR2110 – 1755+1TPE 359 6



From 01AUG20 to 24OCT20, service operates 5 weekly (Day x47). Planned frequency remains subject to change. The updated schedule for London appeared on Monday 08JUN20.