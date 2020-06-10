Evelop Airlines from July 2020 plans to introduce service at Tenerife North, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. Planned new routes include the following. Note planned launch date remains subject to change.
Tenerife North – Barcelona eff 20JUL20 1 weekly A320 (Day 1)
Tenerife North – Bilbao eff 23JUL20 1 weekly A320 (Day 4)
Tenerife North – Madrid eff 23JUL20 2 weekly A320 (Day 14; 3rd weekly on Day 7 from 06SEP20)
Tenerife North – Santiago de Compostela eff 06SEP20 1 weekly (Day 7)
Evelop Airlines schedules Tenerife North operation in 3Q20
Posted
Evelop Airlines from July 2020 plans to introduce service at Tenerife North, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. Planned new routes include the following. Note planned launch date remains subject to change.