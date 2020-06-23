Ural Airlines adds Moscow Zhukovsky – Geneva service from Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Ural Airlines in winter 2020 season plans to offer new International route from Moscow Zhukovsky, where the airline schedules Moscow Zhukovsky – Geneva route. From 26DEC20, Airbus A321 aircraft will operate this route twice weekly, switching to once weekly from 16JAN21 (Day 6).

U6813 ZIA1200 – 1355GVA 321 36
U6814 GVA1455 – 2035ZIA 321 36