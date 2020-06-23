Air Transat July/August 2020 operations as of 21JUN20

Air Transat in the last few days further revised planned operation for summer 2020 season, as the airline completed schedule and aircraft update. Previously announced by the airline, the airline plans to resume scheduled passenger service from 23JUL20. Planned operation for the period of 23JUL20 – 31AUG20 as follows.



International

Montreal – Athens eff 27JUL20 1 weekly A330-200

Montreal – Bordeaux eff 02AUG20 2 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Cancun eff 25JUL20 1 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Cayo Coco eff 07AUG20 2 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Fort Lauderdale eff 23JUL20 5 weekly A321/321neo

Montreal – Lisbon eff 24JUL20 2 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Lyon eff 28JUL20 2 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Marseille eff 29JUL20 2 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Nantes eff 31JUL20 2 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Paris CDG eff 23JUL20 7 weekly A321neo/330-200

Montreal – Port-au-Prince eff 29JUL20 1 weekly A321

Montreal – Punta Cana eff 26JUL20 1 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Toulouse eff 23JUL20 2 weekly A321neo (2nd weekly scheduled from 16AUG20)

Toronto – Athens eff 26JUL20 1 weekly A330-200

Toronto – Cancun eff 25JUL20 1 weekly A321neo (A321ceo from 15AUG20)

Toronto – Cayo Coco eff 07AUG20 1 weekly A321

Toronto – Fort Lauderdale eff 31JUL20 1 weekly A321neo (2nd weekly with A321 from 09AUG20)

Toronto – Glasgow eff 25JUL20 2 weekly A321neo

Toronto – London Gatwick eff 23JUL20 3 weekly A321neo (4 weekly from 17AUG20)

Toronto – Manchester eff 25JUL20 2 weekly A321neo

Toronto – Porto eff 26JUL20 1 weekly A321neo

Toronto – Punta Cana eff 25JUL20 1 weekly A321neo

Toronto – Rome eff 27JUL20 2 weekly A330-200



Domestic

Montreal – Calgary eff 26JUL20 2 weekly A321neo (3 weekly from 12AUG20)

Montreal – Toronto eff 23JUL20 6 weekly A321neo

Montreal – Vancouver eff 23JUL20 4 weekly A321neo

Toronto – Calgary eff 23JUL20 3 weekly A321neo (4 weekly A321/321neo from 12AUG20)

Toronto – Vancouver eff 23JUL20 3 weekly A321/321neo (4 weekly from 10AUG20, 5 weekly from 19AUG20)



Operational frequencies for domestic flights has been updated, with service reductions.