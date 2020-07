Transavia France July 2020 operations as of 12JUL20

Transavia France since June 2020 gradually restored scheduled service from various bases in France: Lyon, Montpellier, Nantes, and Paris Orly. The following is the airline’s planned operation for July 2020, based on 12JUL20 OAG schedules listing. Specified frequency mainly focuses on the week of 19JUL20.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation and passenger traffic rights.



Lyon – Agadir 2 weekly

Lyon – Athens 3 weekly

Lyon – Beirut 1 weekly

Lyon – Djerba 3 weekly

Lyon – Faro 2 weekly

Lyon – Irakleion 4 weekly

Lyon – Lisbon 4 weekly

Lyon – Malaga 2 weekly

Lyon – Marrakech 5 weekly

Lyon – Monastir 3 weekly

Lyon – Oujda 3 weekly

Lyon – Palermo 1 weekly

Lyon – Porto 5 weekly

Lyon – Tunis 5 weekly

Montpellier – Agadir 1 weekly

Montpellier – Athens 2 weekly

Montpellier – Djerba 2 weekly

Montpellier – Faro 2 weekly

Montpellier – Irakleion 2 weekly

Montpellier – Lisbon 2 weekly

Montpellier – Marrakech 2 weekly

Montpellier – Oujda 1 weekly

Montpellier – Palermo 2 weekly

Montpellier – Palma Mallorca 2 weekly

Montpellier – Porto 2 weekly

Montpellier – Tunis 2 weekly

Nantes – Agadir 2 weekly

Nantes – Athens 3 weekly

Nantes – Casablanca 1 weekly

Nantes – Djerba 2 weekly

Nantes – Dubrovnik 2 weekly

Nantes – Faro 2 weekly

Nantes – Irakleion 4 weekly

Nantes – Lisbon 5 weekly

Nantes – Marrakech 5 weekly

Nantes – Monastir 2 weekly

Nantes – Palermo 2 weekly

Nantes – Porto 5 weekly

Nantes – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 weekly

Nantes – Rhodes 1 weekly

Nantes – Seville 1 weekly

Nantes – Thira 1 weekly

Nantes – Tunis 3 weekly

Paris Orly – Agadir 7 weekly

Paris Orly – Alicante 5 weekly

Paris Orly – Athens 13 weekly

Paris Orly – Bari 2 weekly

Paris Orly – Beirut 2 weekly

Paris Orly – Casablanca 6 weekly

Paris Orly – Catania 3 weekly

Paris Orly – Chania 4 weekly

Paris Orly – Corfu 3 weekly

Paris Orly – Djerba 13 weekly

Paris Orly – Dubrovnik 3 weekly

Paris Orly – Essaouira 3 weekly

Paris Orly – Faro 13 weekly

Paris Orly – Fez 3 weekly

Paris Orly – Funchal 1 weekly

Paris Orly – Ibiza 9 weekly

Paris Orly – Irakleion 10 weekly

Paris Orly – Kalamata 2 weekly

Paris Orly – Kos 1 weekly

Paris Orly – Lisbon 14 weekly

Paris Orly – Madrid 4 weekly

Paris Orly – Mahon 4 weekly

Paris Orly – Malaga 7 weekly

Paris Orly – Marrakech 12 weekly

Paris Orly – Monastir 13 weekly

Paris Orly – Mykonos 7 weekly

Paris Orly – Nador 2 weekly

Paris Orly – Olbia 3 weekly

Paris Orly – Oujda 6 weekly

Paris Orly – Palermo 5 weekly

Paris Orly – Palma Mallorca 4 weekly

Paris Orly – Porto 22 weekly

Paris Orly – Rabat 2 weekly

Paris Orly – Rhodes 2 weekly

Paris Orly – Seville 5 weekly

Paris Orly – Split 3 weekly

Paris Orly – Tangier 3 weekly

Paris Orly – Thessaloniki 2 weekly

Paris Orly – Thira 6 weekly

Paris Orly – Tirana 1 weekly

Paris Orly – Tunis 14 weekly

Paris Orly – Valencia 3 weekly

Paris Orly – Zakynthos 1 weekly