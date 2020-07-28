China Southern Airlines has extended revised International schedule until the end of Northern summer 2020 season, as the airline continues to operate limited scheduled flights. Recent update sees selected frequency increase to Amsterdam, Auckland, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yangon.
As of 24JUL20, planned 01AUG20 – 24OCT20 International scheduled operations as follow. Various travel restrictions as well as ongoing CAAC policy concerning International flights continues to impact the airline’s planned operation.
Guangzhou – Amsterdam 2 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Auckland 2 weekly 787-9
Guangzhou – Bangkok 1 weekly A330 (2 weekly A321neo/330 from 05SEP20)
Guangzhou – Dhaka 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Kathmandu eff 22AUG20 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly 787-9
Guangzhou – London Heathrow 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Los Angeles 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Manila 1 weekly A330 (2 weekly from 3SEP20)
Guangzhou – Paris CDG 1 weekly A350-900XWB (2 weekly from 03SEP20)
Guangzhou – Phnom Penh 1 weekly 787-9 (2 weekly 787/A320 from 03SEP20)
Guangzhou – Singapore 1 weekly 787-9 (2 weekly A320/330 from 01SEP20)
Guangzhou – Sydney 2 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Vancouver 2 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Vientiane 1 weekly 737-800
Guangzhou – Yangon 2 weekly A330
Shenyang – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330
Shenyang – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330
Urumqi – Islamabad eff 07SEP20 1 weekly 737-800
In addition to scheduled flights listed above, the airline also operates various inbound charter flights.
China Southern Aug - Oct 2020 International operations as of 24JUL20
