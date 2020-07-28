China Southern Aug - Oct 2020 International operations as of 24JUL20

China Southern Airlines has extended revised International schedule until the end of Northern summer 2020 season, as the airline continues to operate limited scheduled flights. Recent update sees selected frequency increase to Amsterdam, Auckland, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yangon.



As of 24JUL20, planned 01AUG20 – 24OCT20 International scheduled operations as follow. Various travel restrictions as well as ongoing CAAC policy concerning International flights continues to impact the airline’s planned operation.



Guangzhou – Amsterdam 2 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Auckland 2 weekly 787-9

Guangzhou – Bangkok 1 weekly A330 (2 weekly A321neo/330 from 05SEP20)

Guangzhou – Dhaka 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Kathmandu eff 22AUG20 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly 787-9

Guangzhou – London Heathrow 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Los Angeles 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Manila 1 weekly A330 (2 weekly from 3SEP20)

Guangzhou – Paris CDG 1 weekly A350-900XWB (2 weekly from 03SEP20)

Guangzhou – Phnom Penh 1 weekly 787-9 (2 weekly 787/A320 from 03SEP20)

Guangzhou – Singapore 1 weekly 787-9 (2 weekly A320/330 from 01SEP20)

Guangzhou – Sydney 2 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Vancouver 2 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Vientiane 1 weekly 737-800

Guangzhou – Yangon 2 weekly A330

Shenyang – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330

Shenyang – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330

Urumqi – Islamabad eff 07SEP20 1 weekly 737-800



In addition to scheduled flights listed above, the airline also operates various inbound charter flights.