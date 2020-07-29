FlyGangwon adds Yangyang – Daegu service from mid-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

FlyGangwon in August 2020 plans to introduce additional domestic route, where the airline schedules Yangyang – Daegu service. From 14AUG20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly, from Fridays to Sundays.

4V517 YNY0740 – 0840TAE 738 56
4V517 YNY1420 – 1520TAE 738 7

4V518 TAE0920 – 1020YNY 738 56
4V518 TAE1555 – 1655YNY 738 7

Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline on 17JUL20 launched 3 weekly Seoul Gimpo – Yangyang flights. Previously planned Seoul Gimpo – Jeju service from 17JUL20 has been cancelled.

