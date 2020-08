Malindo Air August 2020 domestic operations as of 02AUG20

Malindo Air during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following domestic service, based on OAG schedules updated on 02AUG20.



Additional changes remain possible.



Kota Kinabalu – Kuching eff 01SEP20 2 weekly (1 daily from 01OCT20)

Kota Kinabalu – Sandakan eff 02SEP20 2 weekly

Kota Kinabalu – Tawau 7 weekly (9 weekly from 04SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Alor Setar 3 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Bintulu 1 weekly (3 weekly from 14AUG20, 1 daily from 01SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Johor Bahru 1 daily

Kuala Lumpur – Kota Bharu 3 weekly (10 weekly from 17AUG20, 14 weekly from 01SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Kota Kinabalu 19 weekly (21 weekly from 11AUG20, 28 weekly from 17AUG20, 30 weekly from 01SEP20, 37 weekly from 01OCT20)

Kuala Lumpur – Kuala Terengganu 3 weekly (1 daily from 18AUG20)

Kuala Lumpur – Kuantan 1 weekly (3 weekly from 04SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Kuching 7 weekly (21 weekly from 15AUG20, 28 weekly from 30SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Labuan 2 weekly (1 daily from 11AUG20)

Kuala Lumpur – Langkawi 1 daily (10 weekly from 20AUG20, 14 weekly from 01SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Miri 3 weekly (14 weekly from 17AUG20)

Kuala Lumpur – Penang 1 weekly (1 daily from 10AUG20, 2 daily from 17AUG20)

Kuala Lumpur – Sandakan 4 weekly (1 daily from 18AUG20, 10 weekly from 04SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Sibu 1 weekly (3 weekly from 16AUG20, 1 daily from 01SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Tawau 5 weekly (1 daily from 18AUG20, 2 daily from 01SEP20)

Kuching – Miri eff 17AUG20 2 weekly (2 daily from 01OCT20)