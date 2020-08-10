Air France W20 East Asia inventory changes as of 07AUG20

Air France recently filed changes to inventory on flights to East Asia, for winter 2020/21 season. Between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21, initial adjustment as of 07AUG20 includes the following.



Further changes remain highly possible.



Paris CDG – Beijing Capital 3 of 10 weekly (AF128/125) closed for reservation

Paris CDG – Seoul Incheon 2 of 7 weekly closed for reservation

Paris CDG – Tokyo Haneda 1 of 2 daily (AF272/279) closed for reservation