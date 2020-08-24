British Airways in recent schedule update adjusted planned Airbus A380 operation during Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Latest adjustment, previously not highlighted on Airlineroute, sees the return of Airbus A380 service to San Francisco from February 2021.
Further changes to planned A380 service remains highly possible.
London Heathrow – Johannesburg 1 daily
London Heathrow – Los Angeles 1 daily
London Heathrow – Miami 1 daily
London Heathrow – San Francisco eff 01FEB21 1 daily
British Airways NW20 A380 operations as of 21AUG20
