China Airlines Sep 2020 operations as of 21AUG20

China Airlines since last week gradually filed planned operation for the month of September 2020. As of 21AUG20, planned operation as follows. Various travel restrictions affecting the airline’s passenger traffic rights on certain sectors and days.



Kaohsiung – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly

Kaohsiung – Xiamen 1 weekly (Mandarin Airlines service)

Taipei Song Shan – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Amsterdam 1 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Auckland 1 flight scheduled from TPE on 22SEP20

Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok 3 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Beijing Capital 1 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Brisbane Service operates every 14 days

Taipei Taoyuan – Chengdu 1 weekly (2 weekly from 27SEP20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Frankfurt 1 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Fukuoka 1 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Hanoi 4 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong 4 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Jakarta 1 daily

Taipei Taoyuan – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – London Heathrow 1 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles 2 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Manila 5 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Melbourne Service operates every 14 days

Taipei Taoyuan – Nagoya Service operates every 14 days

Taipei Taoyuan – New York JFK Service operates every 14 days

Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Penang 2 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Phnom Penh 2 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – San Francisco 2 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Singapore 2 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Sydney Service operates every 14 days

Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Vancouver 2 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Xiamen 2 weekly (Mandarin Airlines service)

Taipei Taoyuan – Yangon 2 weekly