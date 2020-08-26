Sichuan Airlines Sep/Oct 2020 International operations as of 25AUG20

Sichuan Airlines for the remainder of summer 2020 season continues to operate limited International service. For the month of September 2020, the airline will resume service to Bangkok. Planned operation for the period of 01SEP20 – 24OCT20 as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, including passenger traffic rights.



Chengdu – Bangkok eff 09SEP20 1 weekly A320

Chengdu – Cairo 1 weekly A330-200

Chengdu – Chiang Rai 1 weekly A321

Chengdu – Vancouver 1 weekly A350-900XWB