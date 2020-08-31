easyJet closes 3 UK bases from 01SEP20

easyJet starting tomorrow is closing 3 UK bases, announced by the airline earlier this month. From 01SEP20, the airline will close following bases: London Southend, London Stansted and Newcastle. The airline will no longer operates London Southend service from the same date.
Cancelled routes listed below is based on OAG schedules comparison 02AUG20 vs 30AUG20, for the month of September.
London Southend – Alicante
London Southend – Amsterdam
London Southend – Barcelona
London Southend – Bordeaux
London Southend – Corvera
London Southend – Dubrovnik
London Southend – Faro
London Southend – Ibiza
London Southend – Jersey
London Southend – Mahon
London Southend – Malaga
London Southend – Malta
London Southend – Palma Mallorca
London Southend – Paris CDG
London Southend – Prague
London Southend – Pula
London Stansted – Bilbao
London Stansted – Bodrum
London Stansted – Cagliari
London Stansted – Dalaman
London Stansted – Dubrovnik
London Stansted – Ibiza
London Stansted – Ljubljana
London Stansted – Malaga
London Stansted – Munich
London Stansted – Naples
London Stansted – Nice
London Stansted – Palma Mallorca
London Stansted – Paris CDG
London Stansted – Prague
London Stansted – Split
London Stansted – Zakynthos
Newcastle – Alicante
Newcastle – Barcelona
Newcastle – Corfu
Newcastle – Faro
Newcastle – Geneva
Newcastle – Jersey
Newcastle – Malaga
Newcastle – Malta
Newcastle – Palma Mallorca
Despite closure of these bases, easyJet will continue to operate following routes from London Stansted: Amsterdam, Belfast International, Edinburgh, Glasgow; from Newcastle: Belfast International, Bristol and Nice.
