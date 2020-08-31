easyJet closes 3 UK bases from 01SEP20

easyJet starting tomorrow is closing 3 UK bases, announced by the airline earlier this month. From 01SEP20, the airline will close following bases: London Southend, London Stansted and Newcastle. The airline will no longer operates London Southend service from the same date.



Cancelled routes listed below is based on OAG schedules comparison 02AUG20 vs 30AUG20, for the month of September.



London Southend – Alicante

London Southend – Amsterdam

London Southend – Barcelona

London Southend – Bordeaux

London Southend – Corvera

London Southend – Dubrovnik

London Southend – Faro

London Southend – Ibiza

London Southend – Jersey

London Southend – Mahon

London Southend – Malaga

London Southend – Malta

London Southend – Palma Mallorca

London Southend – Paris CDG

London Southend – Prague

London Southend – Pula

London Stansted – Bilbao

London Stansted – Bodrum

London Stansted – Cagliari

London Stansted – Dalaman

London Stansted – Dubrovnik

London Stansted – Ibiza

London Stansted – Ljubljana

London Stansted – Malaga

London Stansted – Munich

London Stansted – Naples

London Stansted – Nice

London Stansted – Palma Mallorca

London Stansted – Paris CDG

London Stansted – Prague

London Stansted – Split

London Stansted – Zakynthos

Newcastle – Alicante

Newcastle – Barcelona

Newcastle – Corfu

Newcastle – Faro

Newcastle – Geneva

Newcastle – Jersey

Newcastle – Malaga

Newcastle – Malta

Newcastle – Palma Mallorca



Despite closure of these bases, easyJet will continue to operate following routes from London Stansted: Amsterdam, Belfast International, Edinburgh, Glasgow; from Newcastle: Belfast International, Bristol and Nice.