Air Transat this past weekend consolidates service for Glasgow and Manchester, as the airline operates Toronto – Glasgow – Manchester – Toronto triangle routing, instead of nonstop terminator routing. From 29AUG20 to 29OCT20, Airbus A321neo operates this routing twice weekly.
TS524 YYZ2025 – 0810+1GLA1000+1 – 1100+1MAN 32Q 6
TS324 YYZ2025 – 0810+1GLA1000+1 – 1100+1MAN 32Q 3
TS525 GLA1000 – 1100MAN1250 – 1530YYZ 32Q 7
TS325 GLA1000 – 1100MAN1250 – 1530YYZ 32Q 4
TS324/325 operates triangle routing from 09SEP20.
Air Transat consolidates Glasgow / Manchester service in Sep/Oct 2020
