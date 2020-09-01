TUI Airways UK from late-December 2020 plans to offer new service to Innsbruck, where the airline schedules London Luton – Innsbruck route. From 26DEC20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates 1 weekly flight on Saturdays.
TOM5642 LTN0600 – 0850INN 73H 6
TOM5643 INN1640 – 1735LTN 73H 6
TUI Airways adds London Luton – Innsbruck route from late-Dec 2020
