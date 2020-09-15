British Airways this week accelerates planned London Heathrow – Islamabad daily service, previously scheduled from 02OCT20. The daily service commenced yesterday (14SEP20), increased from 3 weekly. The oneWorld carrier previously scheduled increase to 5 weekly for the month of September.
BA261 LHR2130 – 0920+1ISB 788 D
BA260 ISB1115 – 1600LHR 788 D
British Airways accelerates Islamabad service increase to mid-Sep 2020
