Alitalia W20 intra-European network changes as of 22SEP20

Alitalia this week completed schedule update for intra-European routes (excluding domestic) during winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. From Rome, overall service reduces from 326 weekly departures on 27 routes to 118 weekly on 15 routes, while Milan Linate operation sees reduction from 223 weekly departure on 14 routes to 44 weekly on 4 routes, based on comparison of OAG schedules as of 20SEP20 vs Updated schedule/inventory in the GDS as of 22SEP20.
Additional changes remain highly possible. Note prior to this latest schedule update, the airline already closed reservation on various routes.
Milan Linate – Amsterdam Reduce from 21 to 12 weekly
Milan Linate – Brussels Reduce from 17 to 6 weekly
Milan Linate – Cologne Service cancelled
Milan Linate – Dusseldorf Service cancelled
Milan Linate – Frankfurt Service cancelled
Milan Linate – Geneva Service cancelled
Milan Linate – Hamburg Service cancelled
Milan Linate – London City Service cancelled
Milan Linate – London Heathrow 14 weekly
Milan Linate – Luxembourg Service cancelled
Milan Linate – Madrid Service cancelled
Milan Linate – Paris CDG Reduce from 20 to 12 weekly
Milan Linate – Paris Orly Service cancelled
Milan Linate – Stuttgart Service cancelled
Rome – Amsterdam Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly
Rome – Athens Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly
Rome – Barcelona Reduce from 20 to 7 weekly
Rome – Belgrade Service cancelled
Rome – Berlin Service cancelled
Rome – Brussels Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Rome – Budapest Service cancelled
Rome – Frankfurt Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly
Rome – Geneva Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly
Rome – Kyiv Zhulyany Service cancelled
Rome – London Heathrow Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly
Rome – Madrid Reduce from 20 to 7 weekly
Rome – Malaga Service cancelled
Rome – Malta Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Rome – Marseille Reduce from 13 to 3 weekly
Rome – Moscow Sheremetyevo Service cancelled
Rome – Munich Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly
Rome – Nice Reduce from 19 to 7 weekly
Rome – Paris CDG Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly
Rome – Podgorica Service cancelled
Rome – Prague Service cancelled
Rome – Sofia Service cancelled
Rome – Tirana Reduce from 20 to 7 weekly
Rome – Toulouse Service cancelled
Rome – Valencia Service cancelled
Rome – Warsaw Service cancelled
Rome – Zurich Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly
Alitalia W20 intra-European network changes as of 22SEP20
