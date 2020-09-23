Alitalia W20 intra-European network changes as of 22SEP20

Alitalia this week completed schedule update for intra-European routes (excluding domestic) during winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. From Rome, overall service reduces from 326 weekly departures on 27 routes to 118 weekly on 15 routes, while Milan Linate operation sees reduction from 223 weekly departure on 14 routes to 44 weekly on 4 routes, based on comparison of OAG schedules as of 20SEP20 vs Updated schedule/inventory in the GDS as of 22SEP20.



Additional changes remain highly possible. Note prior to this latest schedule update, the airline already closed reservation on various routes.



Milan Linate – Amsterdam Reduce from 21 to 12 weekly

Milan Linate – Brussels Reduce from 17 to 6 weekly

Milan Linate – Cologne Service cancelled

Milan Linate – Dusseldorf Service cancelled

Milan Linate – Frankfurt Service cancelled

Milan Linate – Geneva Service cancelled

Milan Linate – Hamburg Service cancelled

Milan Linate – London City Service cancelled

Milan Linate – London Heathrow 14 weekly

Milan Linate – Luxembourg Service cancelled

Milan Linate – Madrid Service cancelled

Milan Linate – Paris CDG Reduce from 20 to 12 weekly

Milan Linate – Paris Orly Service cancelled

Milan Linate – Stuttgart Service cancelled

Rome – Amsterdam Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

Rome – Athens Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly

Rome – Barcelona Reduce from 20 to 7 weekly

Rome – Belgrade Service cancelled

Rome – Berlin Service cancelled

Rome – Brussels Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Rome – Budapest Service cancelled

Rome – Frankfurt Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Rome – Geneva Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly

Rome – Kyiv Zhulyany Service cancelled

Rome – London Heathrow Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Rome – Madrid Reduce from 20 to 7 weekly

Rome – Malaga Service cancelled

Rome – Malta Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Rome – Marseille Reduce from 13 to 3 weekly

Rome – Moscow Sheremetyevo Service cancelled

Rome – Munich Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly

Rome – Nice Reduce from 19 to 7 weekly

Rome – Paris CDG Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly

Rome – Podgorica Service cancelled

Rome – Prague Service cancelled

Rome – Sofia Service cancelled

Rome – Tirana Reduce from 20 to 7 weekly

Rome – Toulouse Service cancelled

Rome – Valencia Service cancelled

Rome – Warsaw Service cancelled

Rome – Zurich Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly