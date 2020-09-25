Air New Zealand restores 2nd weekly Brisbane – Norfolk Island service in NW20

Air New Zealand on Friday (25SEP20) filed additional changes for Brisbane – Norfolk Island route, during Northern winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment sees the restoration of 2nd weekly flight, operating on Tuesdays from 27OCT20 to 02FEB21. Airbus A320neo aircraft operates this route.



NZ914 BNE1005 – 1420NLK 32N 26

NZ915 NLK1445 – 1510BNE 32N 5

NZ915 NLK1525 – 1550BNE 32N 2



Accompanied by frequency restoration, the airline’s Auckland – Brisbane service will also see restoration of 5th weekly flight, between 26OCT20 and 03FEB21. Revised operation sees NZ operates 4 weekly 787-9 and 1 weekly A320neo service. NZ's Sydney – Norfolk Island flight will continue to be served once weekly.