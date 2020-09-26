China Southern this week adjusted planned International operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. The new International schedule will continue to see the airline operates reduced schedule, largely identical to Northern summer season.
Planned operation as of 26SEP20 as follows. Additional changes remain possible.
Guangzhou – Amsterdam 2 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Auckland 2 weekly 787-9
Guangzhou – Bangkok 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Dhaka 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Ho Chi Minh City 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Jakarta 1 weekly 787-9
Guangzhou – Kathmandu 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly 787-9
Guangzhou – London Heathrow 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Los Angeles 2 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Manila 1 weekly A330
Guangzhou – Paris CDG 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Phnom Penh 2 weekly 787-9
Guangzhou – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Singapore 1 weekly 787-9
Guangzhou – Sydney 2 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Vancouver 2 weekly A380
Guangzhou – Vientiane 1 weekly A319
Shenyang – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly 787-9
Shenyang – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly 787-9
China Southern NW20 International operations as of 26SEP20
