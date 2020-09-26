China Southern NW20 International operations as of 26SEP20

China Southern this week adjusted planned International operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. The new International schedule will continue to see the airline operates reduced schedule, largely identical to Northern summer season.



Planned operation as of 26SEP20 as follows. Additional changes remain possible.



Guangzhou – Amsterdam 2 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Auckland 2 weekly 787-9

Guangzhou – Bangkok 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Dhaka 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Ho Chi Minh City 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Jakarta 1 weekly 787-9

Guangzhou – Kathmandu 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly 787-9

Guangzhou – London Heathrow 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Los Angeles 2 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Manila 1 weekly A330

Guangzhou – Paris CDG 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Phnom Penh 2 weekly 787-9

Guangzhou – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Singapore 1 weekly 787-9

Guangzhou – Sydney 2 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Vancouver 2 weekly A380

Guangzhou – Vientiane 1 weekly A319

Shenyang – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly 787-9

Shenyang – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly 787-9