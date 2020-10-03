Ukraine International closes bookings for Boeing 737 New York service from Dec 2020

Ukraine International Airlines in the last few days closed planned service resumption to New York in winter 2020/21 season. The airline previously planned to operate Kyiv Borispil – Reykjavik Keflavik – New York JFK routing from 09DEC20, with Boeing 737-900ER aircraft. On the airline’s website, reservation is no longer available.

Previously filed schedule as follows.



PS231 KBP1000 – 1315KEF1415 – 1535JFK 73J 37

PS232 JFK2210 – 0840+1KEF0940+1 – 1630+1KBP 73J 37



The airline’s preliminary schedule continues to display nonstop Kyiv Borispil – New York JFK service with Boeing 777 from 01APR21, however this remains likely to change.