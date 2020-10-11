KLM adds Zanzibar service from Dec 2020; Tanzania service adjustment

KLM from December 2020 is adding new service to Tanzania, as the airline opened reservation to Zanzibar this week. From 10DEC20, the carrier’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to operate Amsterdam – Zanzibar – Dar es Salaam – Amsterdam routing, twice weekly.



KL515 AMS0940 – 2025ZNZ2140 – 2235DAR2340 – 0700+1AMS 789 47



The airline’s Amsterdam – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Amsterdam routing will be reduced from 6 to 4 weekly from the same date.