KLM adds Zanzibar service from Dec 2020; Tanzania service adjustment

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

KLM from December 2020 is adding new service to Tanzania, as the airline opened reservation to Zanzibar this week. From 10DEC20, the carrier’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to operate Amsterdam – Zanzibar – Dar es Salaam – Amsterdam routing, twice weekly.

KL515 AMS0940 – 2025ZNZ2140 – 2235DAR2340 – 0700+1AMS 789 47

The airline’s Amsterdam – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Amsterdam routing will be reduced from 6 to 4 weekly from the same date.