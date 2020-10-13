Air Arabia Abu Dhabi later this week is launching service to Nepal, as the airline schedules Abu Dhabi – Kathmandu route. From 17OCT20, Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly.
3L045 AUH0900 – 1505KTM 320 x247
3L046 KTM1545 – 1850AUH 320 x247
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi begins Nepal service from mid-Oct 2020
Posted
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi later this week is launching service to Nepal, as the airline schedules Abu Dhabi – Kathmandu route. From 17OCT20, Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly.