Lufthansa schedules final Berlin Tegel flight with A350 on 07NOV20

Lufthansa this month filed additional changes to its planned operation for Berlin Tegel, on 07NOV20. In this week’s schedule update, Lufthansa’s final Berlin Tegel flight, Munich – Belrin Tegel, will be operated by Airbus A350-900XWB as LH1954/1955.



LH1954 MUC1900 – 2010TXL 359 07NOV20

LH1955 TXL2110 – 2220MUC 359 07NOV20



Earlier this month, the airline revised operation for flight LH1958 on 07NOV20, last flight of the day departing form Munich to Berlin. Instead of operating to Berlin Tegel, the A319 aircraft will operate to Berlin Brandenburg.



LH1958 MUC2120 – 2230BER 319