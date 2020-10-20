SriLankan Airlines Nov 2020 International operations as of 19OCT20

SriLankan Airlines during the month of November 2020 schedules following International service, based on schedule update as of 19OCT20. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation, which may see booking restrictions on certain service.



Colombo – Dhaka 1 weekly A330-300

Colombo – Doha 2 weekly A330-200/-300

Colombo – Dubai 2 weekly A330-300

Colombo – Frankfurt 2 weekly A330-300

Colombo – London Heathrow 2 weekly A330-300

Colombo – Male 6 weekly A321/330-300

Colombo – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly A330-300

Colombo – Paris CDG 1 weekly A330-300

Colombo – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330-200

Colombo – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly A330-300

Colombo – Singapore 2 weekly A330-300

Colombo – Sydney 1 weekly A330-300

Colombo – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly A330-300