TUIfly Netherlands S21 traffic program as of 22OCT20

TUIfly Netherland in summer 2021 season plans to add 2 destinations from Groningen, announced earlier this month. As of 22OCT20, the airline’s website did not list operational schedule for following routes.

Groningen – Palma Mallorca 11JUL21 – 26SEP21 1 weekly

Groningen – Zakynthos 02JUN21 – 22SEP21 1 weekly



The airline will continue to offer Groningen – Gran Canaria service in summer 2021, twice a week.