CSA Czech Airlines and Smartwings in last week’s schedule update filed service changes to the UK, which becomes summer seasonal routes. Following service will be suspended in winter season.
Prague – Birmingham CSA service suspended 05NOV19 – 28MAR20
Prague – London Gatwick Smartwings service suspended 12NOV19 – 28MAR20
CSA / Smartwings moves UK to seasonal service in W19
Posted
