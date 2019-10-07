T'Way Air adds Seoul – Chiang Mai service from late-Nov 2019

T’Way Air from late-November 2019 is adding new service on Seoul Incheon – Chiang Mai route, opened for reservation last week. The host city of Routes Asia 2020 will see the airline operating on daily basis from 22NOV19, on board Boeing 737 aircraft.
TW113 ICN0725 – 1130CNX 737 D
TW114 CNX1430 – 2140ICN 737 x67
TW114 CNX1430 – 2205ICN 737 67
