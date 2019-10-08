Maldivian adds Hanimaadhoo Island – Kochi service from late-Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Maldivian in the 4th quarter of 2019 season plans to launch its second international route from Hanimaadhoo Island, where the airline plans Male – Hanimaadhoo Island – Kochi route. From 28OCT19, Dash8 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.

Q2706 MLE1600 – 1655HAQ1740 – 2000COK DH8 146
Q2707 COK2045 – 2210HAQ2255 – 2350MLE DH8 146

The airline also operates Hanimaadhoo Island – Thiruvananthapuram route twice weekly.

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.