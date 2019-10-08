Maldivian adds Hanimaadhoo Island – Kochi service from late-Oct 2019

Maldivian in the 4th quarter of 2019 season plans to launch its second international route from Hanimaadhoo Island, where the airline plans Male – Hanimaadhoo Island – Kochi route. From 28OCT19, Dash8 aircraft to operate this route 3 times weekly.



Q2706 MLE1600 – 1655HAQ1740 – 2000COK DH8 146

Q2707 COK2045 – 2210HAQ2255 – 2350MLE DH8 146



The airline also operates Hanimaadhoo Island – Thiruvananthapuram route twice weekly.