Transavia France S20 new routes as of 10OCT19

Transavia France in summer 2020 season plans to introduce 4 routes from Paris Orly, opened for reservation in the last few weeks.



Paris Orly – Ancona eff 03APR20 2 weekly (schedule below 03APR20 – 03JUL20)

TO3842 ORY0955 – 1155AOI 73H 5

TO3848 ORY1210 – 1410AOI 73H 1



TO3843 AOI1240 – 1435ORY 73H 5

TO3849 AOI1455 – 1650ORY 73H 1



Paris Orly – Bari eff 03APR20 2 weekly

TO3872 ORY1030 – 1250BRI 73H 1

TO3878 ORY1710 – 1930BRI 73H 5



TO3873 BRI1335 – 1600ORY 73H 1

TO3879 BRI2015 – 2240ORY 73H 5



Paris Orly – Pula eff 04APR20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 28APR20, 3 weekly 07JUL20 – 27AUG20)

TO4220 ORY0600 – 0800PUY 73H 6

TO4220 ORY0620 – 0820PUY 73H 2



TO4221 PUY0845 – 1035ORY 73H 6

TO4221 PUY0905 – 1055ORY 73H 2



Day 2 operates from 28APR20, schedule varies in July/August 2020

3rd weekly service operates from 09JUL20 to 25AUG20 on Day 4



Paris Orly – Riga eff 29MAR20 2 weekly

TO4320 ORY0710 – 1110RIX 73H 4

TO4320 ORY0950 – 1350RIX 73H 7



TO4321 RIX1155 – 1400ORY 73H 4

TO4321 RIX1435 – 1640ORY 73H 7