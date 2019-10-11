Transavia France in summer 2020 season plans to introduce 4 routes from Paris Orly, opened for reservation in the last few weeks.
Paris Orly – Ancona eff 03APR20 2 weekly (schedule below 03APR20 – 03JUL20)
TO3842 ORY0955 – 1155AOI 73H 5
TO3848 ORY1210 – 1410AOI 73H 1
TO3843 AOI1240 – 1435ORY 73H 5
TO3849 AOI1455 – 1650ORY 73H 1
Paris Orly – Bari eff 03APR20 2 weekly
TO3872 ORY1030 – 1250BRI 73H 1
TO3878 ORY1710 – 1930BRI 73H 5
TO3873 BRI1335 – 1600ORY 73H 1
TO3879 BRI2015 – 2240ORY 73H 5
Paris Orly – Pula eff 04APR20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 28APR20, 3 weekly 07JUL20 – 27AUG20)
TO4220 ORY0600 – 0800PUY 73H 6
TO4220 ORY0620 – 0820PUY 73H 2
TO4221 PUY0845 – 1035ORY 73H 6
TO4221 PUY0905 – 1055ORY 73H 2
Day 2 operates from 28APR20, schedule varies in July/August 2020
3rd weekly service operates from 09JUL20 to 25AUG20 on Day 4
Paris Orly – Riga eff 29MAR20 2 weekly
TO4320 ORY0710 – 1110RIX 73H 4
TO4320 ORY0950 – 1350RIX 73H 7
TO4321 RIX1155 – 1400ORY 73H 4
TO4321 RIX1435 – 1640ORY 73H 7
Transavia France S20 new routes as of 10OCT19
